100 grams of meth seized from Marawi resident in drug bust

ILIGAN CITY—-Police arrested on Wednesday (Feb 26) a 25-year old woman in a drug bust operation at a village here.

Maj. Abogado Mautin, chief of Iligan City Police Station 4, identified the suspect as Najmah Cabib Angantap, of Bangon, Marawi City.

Mautin said Angantap was arrested after an undercover agent transacted with her for shabu worth P11,500.

As the sale was consummated, authorities pounced on the drug courier.

Authorities seized from Angantap three heat-sealed plastics containing around 100 grams of crystal meth or shabu with estimated market value of P600,000, according to Mautin.

Mautin said Angantap had been under surveillance for two weeks before the buy-bust.

Angantap is detained at the police station’s jail cell while charges are being prepared against her.

