100 Metro Manila workers return to Leyte under Balik Probinsya program

TACLOBAN CITY –– At least 100 workers in Metro Manila opted to return to Leyte and avail themselves of the national government’s Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-Asa Program, which aims to promote robust regional and rural development.

Leyte Gov. Leopoldo Dominico Petilla said he was elated by the decision of Leyteños working in the National Capital Region to go back to their home province.

“I am happy that finally, they have returned to their respective hometowns and their families. (And) I think, they are better off here than in Metro Manila, where they did not receive any food assistance and cash aid under the SAP (social amelioration program),” he said.

The Leyteños, who returned home, come from 35 municipalities in Leyte as well as the cities of Baybay, Ormoc, and Tacloban.

They arrived last May 22 and were placed in isolation facilities in their respective areas for a 14-day quarantine as part of protocols to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Swab samples were also taken from them to test if they have the virus.

Petilla hoped that those who availed of the Balik Probinsya program would truly stay in Leyte and find employment in their respective communities.

“There is no work available there (Metro Manila) or even in some parts of the world. We are now in recession. At least here in Leyte, our agriculture sector is not affected,” he said.

The governor also wanted the national government to expand and intensify its Build, Build, Build program so it could generate more employment, especially among local construction workers.

Leyte is among the provinces in the country to first implement the Balik Probinsya program.

Petilla appealed to the national government and agencies to help Leyte and other provinces come up with projects to generate more jobs.

Metro Manila workers, who come from different provinces in the country, have been urged to avail themselves of the Balik Probinsya program as it seeks to decongest the National Capital Region, which was hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Duterte has signed Executive Order 114, the Balik Probinsya Bagong Pag-Asa Program, which was originally proposed by Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go.

In Barugo town, Leyte, at least three persons returned to the municipality under the program.

Barugo Mayor Maria Rosario Avestruz said she was, however, surprised with the arrival of these individuals along with seven overseas Filipino workers.

“We were just informed about this on the day they arrived,” Avestruz said in a phone interview.

She said they could not provide daily food to these returning individuals since the funds of the local government are almost depleted having spent quite a large amount of money to provide food to families while they were under community quarantine.

“We expect more persons to return to our town in the coming days,” she said.

Asked if the local government could provide livelihood assistance to returning individuals, Avestruz said she could not guarantee this.

“Remember, there are also locals who are job seekers. We will just try to help them through our PESO (Public Employment Service Office),” the mayor said.

