100% of the world is closed for travel business, says UNWTO

It’s official. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), 100% of the world’s global destinations are now under travel restrictions as a result of COVID-19.

“This represents the most severe restriction on international travel in history and no country has so far lifted restrictions introduced in response to the crisis,” reads a statement from the UNWTO.

In the previous update released last week, not all of Europe or the Americas had implemented travel restrictions.

As of Wednesday, the UNWTO report notes that 83& of the 217 U.N.-recognized countries and territories have had travel restrictions in place for four or more weeks.

Nearly half (45%) of the planet is likewise totally or partially closed to tourists.

Travel restrictions include complete or partial closure of borders; destination-specific travel restrictions barring passengers who have visited or transited through heavily-infected areas; total or partial suspension of flights; and other measures such as quarantine, self-isolation, medical certificates or the suspension of visa issuances.

“This research on global travel restrictions will help support the timely and responsible implementation of exit strategies, allowing destinations to ease or lift travel restrictions when it is safe to do so,” said UNWTO secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili in a statement. “This way, the social and economic benefits that tourism offers can return, providing a path to sustainable recovery for both individuals and whole countries.” JB

