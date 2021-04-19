100,000 displaced by ‘Bising’ in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY: At least 29,388 families or 109,815 persons were displaced by Typhoon Bising in the four provinces of Bicol, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) reported on Monday.

Gremil Nas, OCD public information officer, said that at least 27,211 families or 101,427 individuals took shelter in various evacuation centers while 2,177 families or 8,388 persons took shelter elsewhere as typhoon Bising hit the Bicol region.

The highest number of evacuees was reported in Albay — 16,832 families or 59,656 persons. In Catanduanes, 15,852 families or 57,793 individuals were displaced in 11 municipalities.

In Camarines Sur, at least 835 families or 3,251 persons and in Sorsogon, 75 families or 369 persons were evacuated for safety.

Sporadic landslides and flooding affected the four provinces of Bicol as Typhoon Bising dumped moderate to torrential rain since Sunday.

The provinces of Catanduanes, Albay, Camarines Sur and Sorsogon suffered the brunt of Typhoon Bising.

In Albay, a private vehicle in Barangay Budiao in Daraga town was swept by rampaging floodwaters coming from the foot of Mount Mayon. The passengers were all pulled to safety.

In Catanduanes, roads connecting Virac and Bato were temporarily closed due to fallen debris and rocks.

Flooding and sporadic landslides were also reported in several towns in Catanduanes.

Governors Al Francis Bichara of Albay, Chiz Escudero of Sorsogon, Joseph Cua of Catanduanes and Miguel Villafuerte of Camarines Sur suspended work in government and private offices on Monday.