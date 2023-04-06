10,000,000 Pre-registrations achieved! Ragnarok Origin officially launched today!

SINGAPORE, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Explore the world of Ragnarok Online (RO) and cross paths with other adventurers! The official sequel of Ragnarok Online, titled Ragnarok Origin and published by Gravity Game Hub, is now available on Apple Store, Google Play, Huawei AppGallery, OPPO App Market, and PC client.

Ragnarok Origin has achieved a remarkable milestone of 10 million pre-registrations on April 5th, unlocking all special rewards for all players. Adventurers, log in and claim the rewards now!



A seamless blend of classic RO elements with innovation and tradition

Ragnarok Origin builds upon the beloved classic elements of its predecessor and incorporates core gameplay that adventurers have enjoyed for years. In addition to perfectly re-creating the Midgard continent, Ragnarok Origin offers a diverse job system starting with six major classes. The graphics, combat, and social features in Ragnarok Origin are significantly superior than before, paving the way for an exciting era.



Ragnarok Origin retains Ragnarok’s lore while taking a bold step forward in re-inventing traditional MMOs. Battles can now be affected by weather conditions, and the outcome of quests may be influenced by plot choices. Additionally, Midgard has unique enemies and instances that can be encountered both during the day and at night. By partying and taking on challenging bosses together, adventurers can experience the joy of collective effort and taking down powerful foes through the game’s innovative guild system.



As part of Ragnarok Origin’s exciting multiplayer experience, players will find a new pet and mount system to accompany them on their adventures. To aid adventurers in their journey, Ragnarok Origin also offers a pity system, to help players acquire cards and refine equipment. Additionally, the MVP boss system offers adventurers the opportunity to obtain rare in-game items!



Ragnarok Origin marks Southeast Asia’s release of the game.

To celebrate the official release of Ragnarok Origin, adventurers in Southeast Asia can now visit various landmarks and locations to see the cute and lovable characters at BTS and CentralWorld in Thailand, SM Mall of Asia in The Philippines, IMBI Plaza in Malaysia, and Mall Taman Anggrek in Indonesia. Players will be able to check in at these locations, take photos, and join Ragnarok Origin on a new fantasy adventure. Stay tuned to more upcoming on-ground events!

In celebration of the game release, Ragnarok Origin (ROO) official Facebook page has arranged a special event, “Server Opening Presents”. From April 6th to April 19th, players can share their experiences with Ragnarok Origin in the comments section, and stand a chance to win HyperX gaming keyboards and mouses, iQIYI monthly VIP and other valuable prizes. Don’t miss out on this opportunity!



Ragnarok Origin has finally been released, and the Kafra staff are eager to welcome all adventurers with open arms! Download and log in to the game now to unlock numerous rewards! Our magical journey to the Midgard continent awaits you!

To stay updated with the latest events and information related to Ragnarok Origin, be sure to follow the Discord community and Facebook page!

Facebook: https://roo.pub/3Ki6yaC

Discord: https://roo.pub/3ZkWdPn

Download: https://roo.pub/40wudtO

About Gravity Game Hub

Established in 2021, Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte Ltd is a game publisher and developer focusing on online and mobile games. Gravity Game Hub is committed to delivering an interactive gaming experience and creating a dynamic community for all players in South East Asia.