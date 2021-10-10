105 ‘influencers’ register with BIR

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has already registered 105 social media “influencers,” according to the Department of Finance (DoF).

“Based on feedback of the BIR gave us, the number of media influencers or content creators that registered with the BIR as of September 15, 2021, is 105 individuals, influencers and creators,” Finance Assistant Secretary Dakila Elteen Napao told finance beat reporters during an exclusive briefing last week.

Napao, on the other hand, refused to say how much tax the BIR had received from them so far, citing confidentiality.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd, for one, cautioned unregistered influencers that deactivating their social media profiles would not prevent the authorities from pursuing them.

“It is not a crime to delete your social media account. So, if you delete it, what the heck? What can we do? Okay, now you know, tax evasion is something else,” he emphasized. “So, we will still go after them whether or not they have a social media account because if they earn money, and we have evidence that they had money, they have to pay the tax. Everybody has to pay tax guys whatever source your income is.”

Earlier, the DoF said the BIR will investigate an initial list of 250 influencers to see if they have been paying their taxes.

Letters of authority for the conduct of investigations had already been issued to certain social media influencers identified as “top earners” in their fields.

“We encourage them to register, and then we have the profiling of over 250 personalities. We will do the investigation so that they would pay the necessary corresponding tax on their earnings,” BIR Deputy Commissioner Arnel Guballa was quoted as saying in a report to Dominguez.

The tax agency previously said in Revenue Memorandum Circular 97-2021 that it will pursue unregistered social media personalities and demand that they pay taxes on money earned from brand and product endorsements.

The bureau has taken action following accusations that certain social media celebrities are not paying their income taxes while receiving money from various social media sites.

It said social media influencers “include all taxpayers, individuals or corporations, receiving income, in cash or in kind, from any social media sites and platforms in exchange for services performed as bloggers, video bloggers or 'vloggers' or as an influencer, in general, and from any other activities performed on such social media sites and platforms.”

The Finance department added that the circular also specifies that social media influencers who receive free goods in exchange for promotions must record the fair market value of these products as income.

Income classified as royalties from another country, including payments made under the YouTube Partner Program, is included in the computation of the social media influencer's gross income and is taxable.

“The social media influencers are, therefore, advised to voluntary and truthfully declare their income and pay their corresponding taxes without waiting for a formal investigation to be conducted by the BIR to avoid being liable for tax evasion and for the civil penalty of 50 percent of the tax or of the deficiency tax,” the BIR said.