109 out of 186 pass respiratory therapist licensure exam

AN examinee from the San Pedro College-Davao City led 109 passers of the Respiratory Therapist Licensure Examination in September, the Professional Regulation Commission said on Tuesday. Neil Lester Deocampo from San Pedro College-Davao City topped the list with a rating of 85.25 percent.

Rounding the Top 10 are: 1. DeOcampo 2. Argie Cotiamco from Perpetual Help College of Manila (84.50 percent); 3. Shayra Aldani of Universidad de Zamboanga (84.25 percent), Cerhane Pangcalan from Saint Jude College-Manila (84.25 percent); 4. Peach Taborada of Perpetual Help College of Manila (84.00 percent);

5. Erika Faith Gloria from Perpetual Help College of Manila (83.75 percent);

6.Christalyn Magno of Pines City College and Kristina Casandra Ongjoco from Central Luzon Doctor’s Hospital Educ. Institution (both 83.75 percent); 7. Harryzon Montecalvo of San Pedro College-Davao (83.50 percent); 8. Ivy Lino from Pines City College (83.25 percent); 9. Kissy Devine Carnable and Tara Lupina of San Pedro College-Davao City (83.00 percent): 10. Derrick Joseph Gramata from San Pedro College-Davao City (82.50 percent), Patricia Naoe of Pines City College (82.50 percent), Manuel Santos from Central Luzon Doctor’s Hospital Educ. Institution (82.50 percent), and Daña Sarmiento of The Good Samaritan Colleges-Cabanatuan City (82.25 percent).

The results were released two working days after the last day of the examination.

The list of successful examinees are posted on the PRC’s website, prc.gov.ph

The members of the Board of Respiratory Therapy who gave the licensure examination are Board Chairman Julita Toledo, and Board Members Senen Teope and Jesus Espinas.



The exams were held on September 15 and 16 in Baguio, Cebu, Davao and Zamboanga. The successful examinees may register with the PRC for the issuance of their Professional Identification Card and Certificate of Registration on October 11 and 12.

“Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals,” said PRC.

It added that “the date and venue for the oath taking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.”