10M enroll for distance learning

SOME 10 million students enrolled for the multiple learning modalities launched by the Department of Education (DepEd) for this school year amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said.

In a virtual hearing conducted by the Senate Basic Education, Culture and Arts committee on Wednesday, Briones said 9,961,396 enrolees were reported on the eighth day of the month-long enrolment. This is equivalent to 36.26 percent of the projected enrollment for 2020 in public schools across the country.

Briones told the committee, headed by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, that the DepEd remains committed in finding ways to provide learning opportunities to all Filipino children for school year 2020-20921.

She said under its Basic Education Learning Continuity Plan, the Education department gave greater emphasis on multiple learning delivery modalities such as blended learning, distance learning and homeschooling to reduce the possible exposure of learners and teachers to the new coronavirus.

During the hearing, Sen. Francis Tolentino urged the DepEd and the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) to tie up with private groups to enhance their existing distance learning systems.

He also called on DepEd and CHEd to link with the United Nations Educational, Scientific, Cultural Organization (Unesco) and UN Children’s Fund (Unicef) and other groups and tap their existing platforms that are being used in various parts of the world.

“For instance, Unicef has a learning passport supported by Microsoft to help the children of Ukraine, Unesco has an institute for information technology and education to combat Covid-19, while Google has its Classroom that teachers can use to deliver learning materials to students,” Tolentino pointed out.

“You have a menu of all the choices pero wala pa akong naririnig mula sa DepEd kung ano ang gagawin (but I have not heard anything from the DepEd about its plans),” he added.

Tolentino said online platforms such as Skype, Zoom and Facebook would not suffice in the delivery of learning materials to students, so DepEd and CHEd must seek help from other groups.

“I am a bit worried baka sa unang dalawang linggo sumablay po tayo dito (that we might fail), not because of the lack of competencies on the part of the teachers who will perform this but due to the proper software that will be utilized. Ano po bang software ang gagamitin (What software will be used)?” he asked.

Briones told Tolentino that her office is already in touch with both Unicef and Unesco.

“They are aware of what we are doing,” she said.