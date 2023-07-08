11 dead after building collapses in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — At least 11 people have died and three remain missing after an illegally occupied building collapsed in northeastern Brazil, the authorities said Saturday.
Firefighters were continuing to search for a woman and two children under the rubble following the collapse Friday in Paulista, a municipality in the state of Pernambuco.
The dead include men, women and children, aged five to 45, according to a statement Saturday from the Pernambuco civil defense services.
It said a 65-year-old woman and two adolescents were pulled from the rubble alive.
FEATURED STORIES
The three-story structure, which was attached to a larger housing complex, had been closed in 2010 due to a risk of collapse but had been illegally occupied since then, the authorities said.
In April, a building in similar condition collapsed in the city of Olinda, also in Pernambuco, leaving six people dead.
Building collapses in Brazil generally happen in poorer neighborhoods where illegal construction is rampant.
RELATED STORIES
Brazil building collapse leaves 5 dead, 8 still missing
Burning building in Sao Paulo collapses; at least 1 dead
Landslide in Brazil capital spills 4 cars into building site
Death toll from Brazil buildings collapse reaches 17
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.