11 families displaced by Makati City fire

BFP officers try to put out a fire that raged houses in Barangay Pinagkaisahan, Makati City on Monday morning, June 1, 2020. Photo from BFP Makati

MANILA, Philippines — Eleven families were rendered homeless after a fire broke out in Makati City on Monday morning, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

According to BFP, the fire destroyed 11 houses along Kalayaan Avenue in Barangay Pinagkaisahan, and left damages to property worth P500,000, including a business establishment.

BFP reported that the fire reached first alarm at 6:50 a.m. and second alarm at 6:56 a.m.

It was declared under control around 8:00 a.m. and was completely extinguished by 8:18 a.m.

One person had a first degree burn on his left arm, according to BFP.

