11-month-old baby girl, 2 more health works contract COVID-19 in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY — An 11-month-old baby girl in Ligao City and two health workers from Legazpi City and Daraga town on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, the Department of Health (DOH) in Bicol said.

This announcement came only a few hours before the province transitions from Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) to General Community Quarantine (GCQ) on Friday, despite the local executives here believing that the province is not ready to do so.

According to DOH, one of the 11-month-old baby’s relatives had a travel history outside the Bicol region, but it did not specify where.

The baby, who first manifested symptoms on April 20, is now the youngest recorded COVID-19 patient in the region.

Meanwhile, two more frontliners have been added to the number of COVID-19 cases in Bicol as the region continues its targeted testing, prioritizing the frontliners with exposure to confirmed cases.

The 45-year-old health worker from Legazpi City first experienced symptoms on Saturday, April 25, according to DOH.

The other health worker, a 39-year-old resident of Daraga town consulted Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital on Wednesday.

Both health frontliners are female.

To date, Albay has recorded 33 cases of COVID-19. This also brings the total cases of COVID-19 in the Bicol region to 42.

