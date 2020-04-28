11-month old COVID-19 suspect dies in Zamboanga del Sur

PAGADIAN CITY, Zamboanga del Sur –– An 11-month-old baby suspected to have coronavirus disease (COVID-19) died on Monday (April 27), a health official said.

The baby, the 8th suspected COVID-19 case to have died in the province, was diagnosed with the pediatric community-acquired pneumonia with severe acute gastroenteritis, Dr. Meldred Artes, operations coordinator of the Margosatubig Regional Hospital, said.

The baby was from Barangay Panubigan, Pitogo town in the province.

Dr. Artes, who confirmed the case after the Zamboanga del Sur Task Force COVID-19 conference here, said a swab test had been taken from the patient, and that they were still awaiting the results.

