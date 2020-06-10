Trending Now

11 more recoveries in PNP as coronavirus cases rise to 382

TopNews
admin

11 more recoveries in PNP as coronavirus cases rise to 382

MANILA, Philippines — Eleven more policemen survived the new coronavirus disease, increasing the total number of recoveries to 219.

On Wednesday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) recorded a total count of 382 COVID-19 cases with eight more coronavirus cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus deaths in the force remained at five.

Meanwhile, 1,475 police personnel were classified as suspected carriers of COVID-19. Of the number, 699 were probable cases while 776 were suspects.

FEATURED STORIES

As of Wednesday, 23,732 cases of coronavirus disease nationwide including 4,895 recoveries and 1,027 deaths.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top