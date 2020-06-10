11 more recoveries in PNP as coronavirus cases rise to 382

MANILA, Philippines — Eleven more policemen survived the new coronavirus disease, increasing the total number of recoveries to 219.
On Wednesday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) recorded a total count of 382 COVID-19 cases with eight more coronavirus cases.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus deaths in the force remained at five.
Meanwhile, 1,475 police personnel were classified as suspected carriers of COVID-19. Of the number, 699 were probable cases while 776 were suspects.
As of Wednesday, 23,732 cases of coronavirus disease nationwide including 4,895 recoveries and 1,027 deaths.
