11 more recoveries in PNP as coronavirus cases rise to 382

MANILA, Philippines — Eleven more policemen survived the new coronavirus disease, increasing the total number of recoveries to 219.

On Wednesday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) recorded a total count of 382 COVID-19 cases with eight more coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus deaths in the force remained at five.

Meanwhile, 1,475 police personnel were classified as suspected carriers of COVID-19. Of the number, 699 were probable cases while 776 were suspects.

As of Wednesday, 23,732 cases of coronavirus disease nationwide including 4,895 recoveries and 1,027 deaths.