11 nabbed for shabu, drug den busted in Maguindanao

PARANG, Maguindanao –– Acting on a tip from concerned citizens, police arrested 11 persons during a law enforcement operation against a suspected drug den in the village of Bongo Island here on Thursday.

Lt. Colonel Ibrahim Jambiran, Parang town police chief, said his office has received information about the existence of a drug den managed by the couple Uyag and Norie Kutungan in Barangay Litayen in Bongo island.

After verifying and validating the information, Jambiran led the anti-drug raid at 2:30 p.m. and arrested Norie Kutungan, 51; Ruiben Kamdan, 55; Titing Panda, 37; Adones Kamdan, 38; Gani Sumagka, 42; Alimudin Biruar, 42; Johnson Parcol, 24; Najar Amri, 37; Ansari Kusain, 28; Hamdi Mohammad, 35; and Kastingting Abang, all residents of Barangay Litayen.

“They were caught in the act of holding a pot session inside the house of Kutungan,” Jambiran said of the arrested suspects.

Kutungan’s wife, who co-managed the drug den, escaped during the operation, Jambiran said.

Seized from them were four huge sachets of shabu and drug paraphernalia.

Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared against the suspects, who are now detained at the Parang detention facility./lzb

