11 nabbed in ‘anti-terror law’ rally in Laguna

SAN PEDRO CITY⁠—At least 11 members of progressive organizations were arrested Saturday afternoon in Cabuyao City in Laguna, a day after President Duterte signed into law the Anti-Terror bill.

In an exchange of text messages, Casey Cruz, spokesperson of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan-Southern Tagalog (BAYAN-ST), said they were arrested after members of the city police “violently dispersed” the rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

WATCH: Protesters rallying against the controversial Anti-Terrorism Law being arrested in Pulo, Cabuyao City Laguna. #AntiTerrorismLaw

Video by Russel Tud pic.twitter.com/KKjS0jIllE — Inquirer Regions (@InqNational) July 4, 2020 FEATURED STORIES

Aside from Cruz, arrested were ten other members of rights group Karapatan, youth organizations, and other militant groups.

“They were asking (if we had) a permit (to rally). No Miranda rights (were read to us),” Cruz told the Inquirer.

The protesters were first taken to the village hall of Pulo then transferred to the city police station.

BAYAN-ST led a simultaneous rally in Cabuyao City, Sta. Rosa City, and Los Baños in Laguna and in Dasmariñas and Bacoor cities in Cavite to condemn the enactment of the Anti-Terror Law, which opposition says may become a tool to curtail civil liberties.

CFC

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ