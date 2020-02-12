11 now watched for coronavirus in Bohol, up from 7

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol—The number of people now in Bohol hospitals for symptoms similar to those of corona virus 2019 (COVID-19) had risen to 11 from seven on Wednesday (Feb. 12).

Dr. Cesar Tomas Lopez, spokesperson of the provincial government’s Technical Working Group (TWG) for COVID-19, said the 11 persons under investigation (PUI) had contact with the 60-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, the third confirmed case of infection in the Philippines.

These included three nurses, four crewmen of a sea vessel and four others who were on the same flight as the Chinese woman who arrived in Bohol last Jan. 22.

Of the three nurses, two were negative in the first test while one nurse is waiting for test results.

Test results for the ferry crewmen and co-passengers of the Chinese tourist have yet to be known.

The 60-year-old woman travelled from the Mactan Cebu International Aitport to the Port of Cebu in Cebu City, where she took a ferry to Bohol.

She stayed at a resort in Panglao but she was admitted last Jan 27 in a private hospital in Tagbilaran City after she developed fever and colds.

The woman was cleared to go home last Jan. 31, traveling again by ferry to Cebu City and then by land to the Mactan airport.

Last Feb. 3, however, the Department of Health was notified that a respiratory sample taken from the woman last Jan. 23 tested positive for COVID-19.

