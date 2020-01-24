11-yr-old boy who fell in QC creek found dead—police

MANILA, Philippines — The missing 11-year-old boy who accidentally fell into a creek in Quezon City was found dead Friday afternoon, according to police.

According to a report of the Quezon City Police District Station 10 (Kamuning), the child’s body was retrieved at 12:53 p.m. by personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard and Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

The body was later brought to the nearest hospital.

The boy, along with his two friends, was trying to get a ball they saw in a creek on Parkway Street corner Tomas Morato Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Police said that the boy climbed over the barrier of the creek but lost his balance and fell into the tributary.

A search drive was later launched for the boy but was halted at 10 p.m. Thursday due to poor visibility in the area.

