111, Inc. Announces Participation in the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

SHANGHAI, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) (“111” or the “Company”), a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to digitally connecting patients with medicine and healthcare services in China, today announced that Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development, Tiffany ZhuGe, will present an update on the Company’s business and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held virtually on September 27-30, 2021.

Presentation Date & Time: Monday, September 27, 2021, at 4:40 PM U.S. Eastern Time ( 4:40 AM Beijing Time on September 28, 2021 ).

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.111.com.cn/.

About 111, Inc.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) (“111” or the “Company”) is a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to digitally connecting patients with medicine and healthcare services in China. The Company provides consumers with better access to pharmaceutical products and healthcare services directly through its online retail pharmacy, 1 Pharmacy, and indirectly through its offline virtual pharmacy network. The Company also offers online healthcare services through its internet hospital, 1 Clinic, which provides consumers with cost-effective and convenient online consultation, electronic prescription service, and patient management service. In addition, the Company’s online platform, 1 Medicine Marketplace, serves as a one-stop shop for pharmacies to source a vast selection of pharmaceutical products. With the largest virtual pharmacy network in China, 111 enables offline pharmacies to better serve their customers with cloud-based services. 111 also provides an omni-channel drug commercialization platform to its strategic partners, which includes services such as digital marketing, patient education, data analytics, and pricing monitoring.

For more information on 111, please visit: http://ir.111.com.cn/.

For more information, please contact:

111, Inc.

Investor Relations

Stephen Kilmer

Phone: +1 646-274-3580

Email: stephen@kilmerlucas.com

111, Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@111.com.cn

111, Inc.

Media Relations

Email: press@111.com.cn

Phone: +86-021-2053 6666 (China)

