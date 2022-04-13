111, Inc. Provides Urgently-needed Items and Online Services to Support Shanghai’s Fight Against Covid-19 Pandemic

SHANGHAI, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On April, 2022, 111, Inc. (“111” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YI), a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company in China, has set up an “Anti-Epidemic Command” at the first opportunity to coordinate its relevant departments and manpower to fully participate in the fight against the pandemic in Shanghai. As a provider of anti-epidemic items and drugs in Shanghai, 111 has so far opened various supporting services, including antigen test product supplies, an exclusive speedy procurement channel, chronic disease medication registration, free online consultation, and prescription renewal for chronic diseases. The company has already run direct transport vehicles between its Kunshan-based East China Operation Center and Shanghai, providing fast and secure delivery of much-needed items and drugs in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Shanghai.

On April 7, the first batch of anti-epidemic items and drugs were shipped to Shanghai from 111’s East China Operation Center in Kunshan, providing a timely boost for the ongoing fight against the pandemic. The orders were collected and gathered through an exclusive purchase channel of 111, and special personnel were assigned to get them through the company’s “Anti-Epidemic Command”, thus accelerating the order handling process and ensuring the fastest delivery to the first line.

1 Pharmacy, 111’s online drugstore, sells more than one hundred thousand drugs online, covering more than 100 diseases. As medical institutions and offline pharmacies struggle with supplies, 111’s digital healthcare platform can effectively make up for the gap.

Targeting the problem of inconvenient drug purchases facing some patients in Shanghai, 111 now provides patients in need with “chronic disease medication registration” and other services through doctors and pharmacists, and readily assigns special personnel to follow up with any urgent request for drugs. Every effort is being made to ease the “drug supply shortage” arising from the current lockdown in Shanghai.

Since 1 Clinic, 111’s online hospital, launched free clinic services online, general practitioners and medical experts in pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, internal medicine, surgery, dermatology, oncology and other specialties have provided online consultations, prescription renewal for chronic diseases, and other services for the public. Electronic prescriptions have recently increased by 20%, and convenient and professional medical services are now made available to many people in need.

Dr. YU Gang, Co-founder & Executive Chairman of 111, stated, “Shanghai is currently facing tremendous challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As a Shanghai-based digital healthcare company, we shoulder responsibilities to help the city overcome various difficulties by fully leveraging our strengths in integrated online/offline platform and smart supply chain. We will devote every effort to support Shanghai to win this battle.”

About 111, Inc.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) (“111” or the “Company”) is a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to digitally connecting patients with medicine and healthcare services in China. The Company provides consumers with better access to pharmaceutical products and healthcare services directly through its online retail pharmacy, 1 Pharmacy, and indirectly through its offline virtual pharmacy network. The Company also offers online healthcare services through its internet hospital, 1 Clinic, which provides consumers with cost-effective and convenient online consultation, electronic prescription service, and patient management service. In addition, the Company’s online platform, 1 Medicine, serves as a one-stop shop for pharmacies to source a vast selection of pharmaceutical products. With the largest virtual pharmacy network in China, 111 enables offline pharmacies to better serve their customers with cloud-based services. 111 also provides an omni-channel drug commercialization platform to its strategic partners, which includes services such as digital marketing, patient education, data analytics, and pricing monitoring.

For more information on 111, please visit: http://ir.111.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as 111’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. 111 may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the Company’s ability comply with extensive and evolving regulatory requirements, its ability to compete effectively in the evolving PRC general health and wellness market, its ability to manage the growth of its business and expansion plans, its ability to achieve or maintain profitability in the future, its ability to control the risks associated with its pharmaceutical retail and wholesale businesses, and the Company’s ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and 111 does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE 111, Inc.

For further information: For further information: 111, Inc., Investor Relations, Email: ir@111.com.cn; 111, Inc., Media Relations, Email: press@111.com.cn, Phone: +86-021-2053 6666 (China)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/111-inc-provides-urgently-needed-items-and-online-services-to-support-shanghais-fight-against-covid-19-pandemic-301524670.html