111,583 alien work permits issued
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) has issued more than a hundred thousand Alien Employment Permits to foreign nationals working in the country, majority of which were given to those working in the Philippine offshore gaming operators (Pogos).
“We have issued 111,583 AEPs to foreign nationals working in the Philippines,” said Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III in a recent press briefing.
Of this figure, 75.07 percent or 83,764 AEPs were issued to Pogo-related establishments nationwide, he added.
For a foreigner to legally work in the country, he must secure an AEP from Dole, which is valid for a year. The AEP is issued to a foreigner only if there is no Filipino competent enough or willing to do the job being offered to him.
Relative to the employment of foreign nationals, Bello said they have also issued policy instruments such as the Joint Guideline No. 1, series of 2019, or the “Issuance of Work and Employment Permits for Foreign Nationals,” The Joint Memorandum Circular No. 1, series of 2019, or the “Rules and Procedures Governing Foreign Nationals Intending to Work in the Philippines.”
