12.6% of asymptomatic COVID-19 cases are in Manila, says Isko Moreno

MANILA, Philippines — Manila accounts for 12.6% of the total number of asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines, Mayor Isko Moreno said in a public address on Tuesday.

This, he said, was based on data from the Department of Health (DOH).

ADVERTISEMENT

Asymptomatic cases, according to the DOH, refer to those who are yet to show symptoms of COVID-19, such as difficulty in breathing, dry cough, or cold.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines has 11,350 COVID-19 cases, with 2,106 recoveries and 751 deaths.

FEATURED STORIES

x https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1273696/over-2000-people-now-recovered-from-covid-19-total-of-cases-now-at

Meanwhile, the City of Manila has 932 COVID-19 cases, with 86 deaths and 146 recoveries, according to the latest data provided by the local government as of Tuesday.

Earlier, it was announced that Metro Manila, Laguna and Cebu City were placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine from May 16 until May 31, as these were identified as “high-risk” areas for the coronavirus.

/atm

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ