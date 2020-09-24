12 dead from COVID-19 in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental

BACOLOD CITY –– At least 12 new COVID-19 fatalities were recorded in Bacolod City and Negros Occidental on Tuesday.

The Department of Health said Bacolod City had 10 new deaths, bringing its death toll to 61.

ADVERTISEMENT

Negros Occidental, on the other hand, has two new COVID deaths on Tuesday. The province now has 36 fatalities.

Bacolod also has the most number of COVID-19 cases in Western Visayas with 3,419. Negros Occidental had 2,582 cases.

FEATURED STORIES

LZB



For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.



What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>