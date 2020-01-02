12 killed in New Year road accidents in three Luzon provinces

A pickup truck struck a passenger jeepney on Wednesday in Lubao town, Pampanga province, triggering a three-vehicle collision that killed seven people.

Because of the impact, the jeepney driver, Hernando dela Rosa Jr., lost control of the wheel and swerved to the opposite lane.

The jeepney flipped on its side and was hit by another truck, driven by Celso Sarmiento. The fatalities were passengers of the jeepney.

The pickup truck, driven by Alexander Domindo, was traveling on the outer lane of the Jose Abad Santos Avenue in Barangay San Agustin in Lubao at 6 p.m. when it hit the jeepney carrying 22 passengers.

The jeepney passengers were taken to the hospital but seven of them were declared dead on arrival. Domingo and Sarmiento are now under police custody.

In Quezon province, four died while three others were injured when their tricycle was hit by a passenger bus along Maharlika Highway in Candelaria town on Wednesday.

Police identified the fatalities as tricycle driver Wilson Garma, 29; and his passengers Cristito Garma, 60; Althea Garma, 5; and Florylane Garma, 31.

Three other passengers—Corazon Garma, 53; Ashley Dianne Garma, 10; and Jhon Wine Garma, 4—were hurt and taken to Peter Paul Medical Center in Candelaria.

Police said the tricycle was traveling along the national highway’s section in Barangay Bukal Sur at 6 p.m. when a Lucena Liner Inc. bus bound for Lucena City hit it. The bus driver, Dario Aliocod, was arrested and detained at the Candelaria police station.

Also on Jan. 1, a motorcycle driver, Anthony Tagacay, 29, was killed after he collided with another motorcycle in Echague town, Isabela province.

The impact threw Tagacay off his motorcycle. He died from head injuries.

The other motorcycle rider, Sergio Azpa, 29, was seriously injured. —REPORTS FROM TONETTE OREJAS, DELFIN MALLARI JR. AND VILLAMOR VISAYA JR.

