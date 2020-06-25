12 villages in Cebu City under lockdown

TWELVE villages (barangay) were placed under hard lockdown amid a surge in Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in their areas.

These are Sambag I and II, Kamputhaw, Basak San Nicolas, Duljo Fatima, Tisa, Ermita, Guadalupe, Tinago, Mabolo, Lahug and Tejero.

“We have to do this in order to slow down the effect of Covid in Cebu City,” Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, concurrent Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases Deputy Implementer for Visayas, told a virtual media briefing on Thursday.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said they have been ready with relief and cash assistance for their citizens since the first enhanced community quarantine ((ECQ).

“We are prepared and we are supportive of the efforts of the IATF,” Labella said.

Dr Jaime Bernadas, Department of Health director for Region 7, said that they were finding ways to decongest private hospitals for Covid-19 patients by transferring mild and moderate cases to government hospitals.