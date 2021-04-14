12 vs 240 in West Philippine Sea

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) sent three additional ships to the West Philippine Sea (WPS) to add to nine other local vessels in the area against 240 Chinese vessels that were sighted on known Philippine territory.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) reported the presence of the Chinese ships within the Kalayaan Island Group and within the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) based on data from the AFP Western Command and on the Philippine Air Force’s patrols over the Julian Felipe Reef where the government task force first reported their presence, Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, said on Wednesday.

Speaking on dzBB radio, Arevalo said the 240 Chinese ships was the “overall” count of the NTF-WPS.

Arevalo said even before the NTF-WPS statement, Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, AFP chief, had ordered the deployment of the three naval vessels to the WPS for patrolling purposes.

“These ships are all coming from different operational areas where they were previously assigned [and] we have to channel our resources where there is a bigger need of our priority or presence but that also deprives those [different] areas of responsibilities where we sourced the ships out,” Arevalo said while refusing to disclose the kind of ships that were deployed in the area. “It’s like we are just transferring money from one pocket to another side.”

While the additional ships will augment those already in the area, Arevalo admitted these will not be enough, as he cited the need to refuel and the number of hours it would take before reaching the area of concern.

Reports said so far, there were five ships from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), two from the Philippine Navy and two from the Philippine COast Guard (PCG).

Arevalo said another challenge they are facing is the possible misreading of deploying a warship or a warplane to the contested areas.

Arevalo said this could be treated as a “provocation” by China should the Philippine Navy or the Philippine Air Force send some of its equipment that can be used for war.

“We have limitations under the Constitution. We renounce war as an instrument of national policy. But it doesn’t mean that we send our assets there automatically means we are there for war,” he said.

The Julian Felipe Reef is one of the islands whose ownership by the Philippines by virtue of its location within the country’s EEZ is being contested by China in the WPS, even renaming it “Whitsun”.

The latest Chinese incursion prompted the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to fire off another diplomatic protest on Wednesday.

READ: PH fires off new diplomatic protest over Chinese ships’ return in WPS

Before this, the United States assured the Philippines of the “applicability” of the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty between the two countries in situations where one is under attack or threatened by a foreign state.

Arevalo acknowledged that the challenges being raised by China to patrolling aircraft and vessels have been “customary” for them, with Philippine soldiers responding by introducing themselves as belonging to the AFP.

“Of course, we have to admit that our [patrolling soldiers] are sometimes surprised by the challenges [of the Chinese]. But this should not stop us from doing our roles even if we are being challenged because that is our territory,” Arevalo said.

A total of 136 Chinese militia vessels were reported in Burgos (Gaven) Reef, nine in Julian Felipe Reef, 65 in McKennan (Chigua) Reef, six at Panganiban (Mischief) Reef, three at Zamora (Subi) Reef, four at Pag-asa (Thitu) Island, one at Likas (West York) Island, five at Kota (Loaita) Island and 11 at the Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal — all within the Philippines’ EEZ.

The Chinese ships that were pulled out from the Pagkakaisa (Union) Banks and the Pag-asa Island are about 60 meters in length, with each having the capability to catch one ton of fish amounting to a conservative total of 240,000 kilograms of fish “illegally taken” from the Philippine waters each day.

“These acts fall under illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing,” the task force said.

Some ships of the Chinese Navy have been spotted as well at the Panganiban Reef, with two Houbei-class missile warships, one corvette-class warship at the Kagitingan (Fiery Cross) Reef and one navy tugboat at Zamora Reef.

The AFP, meanwhile, reported to the task force two Chinese navy, three Chinese coast guard and 10 Chinese maritime militia vessels at the Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough) Shoal, which the NTF-WPS described as contributing to the “militarization” of the area.

Two Chinese coast guard vessels were also reported within the Pag-asa Island.

The task force also said that Chinese poachers collecting giant clams within the vicinity of Pag-asa Island have been spotted by the PCG.

The NTF-WPS described this as a “blatant violation” of Philippine fisheries and wildlife laws, and the Convention on International Trade of Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

“The continuous swarming of Chinese vessels poses a threat to the safety of navigation, safety of life at sea, and impedes the exclusive right of Filipinos to benefit from the marine wealth in the EEZ,” the task force said.

“The Philippine government reiterates its demand upon China to withdraw all its vessels from the Municipality of Kalayaan and the Philippine EEZ.”