125 Immigration officers at NAIA test negative for Covid

ANOTHER batch of immigration personnel assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) tested negative for the coronavirus diseases 2019 (Covid-19), the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said on Sunday.

In a statement, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said rapid antibody-based testing was conducted on 125 employees in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

“We are targeting to roll out mass testing among our frontline officers who are one of the most at risk in contracting this virus, being the first that international travelers encounter during their arrival in the country,” said Morente.

Morente said that they intend to conduct testing in other offices of the BI nationwide to secure the health and safety of its people.

“We are initially implementing this at NAIA, as well as our Main Office. We are planning to conduct testing in our other offices nationwide as well,” he added.

“Thankfully, all tested negative during the rapid testing, but this does not mean that we will lower our guard,” said Morente. “We have strict protocols in the use of PPEs (personal protective equipment) in the conduct of our officers’ duties, as well as the implementation of strict social distancing in all our offices.”

A week ago the BI also tested 159 at-risk inmates and personnel of the its warden facility.

Last April, 206 immigration officers assigned at NAIA and 150 personnel assigned at the BI’s Main Office also tested negative for the virus.

BI Port Operations Division Chief Grifton Medina said that officers with direct contact to Covid-19 passengers, senior citizens, pregnant women, and those with underlying medical conditions, officers who process repatriation flights, as well as primary and secondary inspectors, were prioritized in the testing.