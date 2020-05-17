125 more Immigration personnel at NAIA test negative for coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 125 additional personnel of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said Sunday that the second batch of rapid antibody testing was conducted for BI personnel assigned at the airport on Friday, in an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus among the staff of the bureau.

“We are targeting to roll out mass testing among our frontline officers who are one of the most at risk in contracting this virus, being the first that international travelers encounter during their arrival in the country,” Morente said in a statement.

“We are initially implementing this at NAIA, as well as our main office. We are planning to conduct testing in our other offices nationwide as well,” he added.

In April, 206 immigration officers at NAIA and 150 personnel at the BI’s main office also tested negative for the virus.

Last week, BI also tested 159 “at-risk” inmates and personnel of the BI Warden Facility.

“Thankfully, all tested negative during the rapid testing, but this does not mean that we will lower our guard,” said Morente.

“We have strict protocols in the use of PPEs (personal protective equipment) in the conduct of our officers’ duties, as well as the implementation of strict social distancing in all our offices,” he also said.

As of Saturday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has already reached 12,305. The death toll is now at 817 while the number of recoveries is at 2,561.

