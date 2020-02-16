125 pass UP Rural High School entrance exam

LOS BAÑOS, Laguna–A total of 125 students passed the qualifying examination of the University of the Philippines Rural High School (UPRHS).
Franchezca Lara Sabino of the Morning Star Montessori School–Los Baños topped the highly competitive entrance test. Five other graduates of Morning Star Montessori School in Los Baños and Calamba branches landed in the top 10.
The UPRHS is a science-oriented secondary learning institution under the administration of the College of Arts and Sciences of the University of the Philippines Los Baños.
The qualifying examination was conducted in December 2019 and results were released last February 14.
FEATURED STORIES
Top 10 examinees
Complete list of qualifiers
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.