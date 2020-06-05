127th Canton Fair International Pavilion Helps Domestic Buyers Get Prepared for Its First-ever Online Session

GUANGZHOU, China, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Canton Fair International Pavilion held an online promotion and communication conference on June 3 to help buyers and business associations in China get prepared for the first-ever online session of Canton Fair held from June 15 to 24.



Provide Favorable Conditions for Exhibitors to Win More Orders.

To build up a bridge for Chinese buyers to exhibitors of both domestic and abroad, Canton Fair International Pavilion held this conference and will expand the scope of buyer invitation through the domestic trade associations, promote highlights of the event online, and spread the guidelines for visitors, aiming to provide favorable conditions for exhibitors to win more orders.

In addition to the online promotion and communication conference, it will also organize a series of sourcing briefings during the event. To equip exhibitors with the knowledge and tools to successfully enter the Chinese consumer market, it will invite China’s largest e-Commerce platforms — such as JD.com, Lifease, and Suning.com to shed light on the latest industry trends and areas of demand.

The First-ever Online Session with More Possibilities and Opportunities

This session Canton Fair will welcome 25,000 exhibitors from local and abroad including international companies from 28 countries and regions, which will open up more opportunities for highly personalized, real-time marketing and negotiations, promoting barrier-free global selling and buying online. Instead of exhibiting in different phases sequentially, all the international products will be categorized according to the 50 product categories, the same as Chinese mainland exhibitors, which will be displayed online simultaneously.

The power of IT brings new vigor and vitality into this Chinese traditional exhibition with over 63-year history. The new-developed digital platform will be ready for a one-stop trading experience covering online promotion, business matchmaking and negotiation to buyers and exhibitors. Online Exhibitor Center enables exhibitors of the International Pavilion to upload their videos to their own live broadcast rooms, and promote their products to a large number of buyers in different regions and time zones. It also allows exhibitors to arrange a virtual booth for facilitating communication with buyers through a range of instant messaging tools and video presentation solutions.

The Project Leader of Canton Fair International Pavilion noted that they hope to empower more international high-quality brands, products, and services, and support their entry into the Chinese market through the launch of this first-ever online session.

About Canton Fair International Pavilion

Established by Canton Fair in 2007, the International Pavilion has consistently attracted trade promotion agencies and professional associations to participate in the exhibition. After years of development, the International Pavilion has worked as a leading platform for growing international trade.

