129 detainees released amid pandemic ‒ Duterte

As of May 6, 2020, a total of 129 indigent detainees, whose cases were pending, were released amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, reported President Rodrigo Duterte to Congress.

On April 30, 2020, the Supreme Court issued Administrative Circular 38-2020 on reduced bail and recognizance for indigent persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), pending the resolution of their cases.

In his weekly Monday update to the legislature under the terms of the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act, the President said that “a total of 129 PDLs have been released from jail pursuant to Supreme Court Administrative Circular No. 38-2020.”

The circular does not apply to people who are serving sentence and may be availed of only during the public health emergency.

“In view of the foregoing and upon consultation with the Members of the Court, considering the urgent need to further decongest our detention facilities, especially during this time of public health emergency, to promote social and restorative justice, bail and recognizance for indigent persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) shall be granted as follows, pending the continuation of the criminal proceedings and resolution of cases against them,” states the document.

Under the circular, the bail of “those charged with a crime punishable with the maximum period of reclusion temporal or” 12 years and a day to 20 years “shall be computed by getting the medium period multiplied by” P2,000 for each year of imprisonment.

“For those charged with a crime punishable with the maximum period of prision mayor or six years and one day to 12 years, the bail shall be computed by getting the medium period multiplied by P2,000 for every year of imprisonment,” the circular states.

The bail of “those charged with a crime punishable with the maximum period of prision correccional or” six months and a day to six years “shall be computed by getting the medium period multiplied by” P1,000 for each year of imprisonment, it states.

Under the document, “those charged with a crime punishable by arresto mayor or” one month and a day to six months and arresto menor or one day to 30 days “may be released on their own recognizance.”

“This is without prejudice to the exercise of the court’s discretion to deny the application for bail or recognizance if there are reasonable grounds based on prevailing jurisprudence and existing rules and to the imposition of additional bail and conditions, or the cancellation thereof, to those who will be convicted, pending their appeal,” said the High Court in part.

Duterte said his report that to decongest jail facilities, “the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) has provided paralegal assistance to PDLs, which resulted in the expedited release of 4,188 PDLs from” March 17 to April 30.

He also said ‒ in relation to the Board of Pardons and Parole (BPP) Resolution OT-04-15-2020 or the “Interim Rules on Parole and Executive Clemency,” which will take effect on May 15 ‒ the BPP has started processing applications for executive clemency.

“The Department of Justice (DoJ) has directed officials and personnel of the BPP to meet and convene, electronically through video conferencing, to ensure a quick yet full review of said applications,” continued Duterte.

He added that the DoJ has directed the Parole and Probation Administration and the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) “to closely coordinate with the BPP to ensure the timely preparation and transmittal of the carpetas and prison records of PDLs to the BPP for the proper implementation of the ‘Interim Rules’.”

The President also said in the report that 222 of 469 Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facilities “have designated isolation areas for newly committed PDLs and those suspected of having Covid-19 while two quarantine facilities” — one in the New Bilibid Prison and the other in the Correctional Institution for Women — “have been set up” as of May 5.

On the part of the BuCor, he said, it has hired two doctors and 17 nurses “to assist in the efforts to control the spread of Covid-19 in its correctional facilities.”

Duterte added that the BuCor is “implementing e-dalaw or online visits, where PDLs will be allowed to communicate with their relatives and lawyers” through video or teleconferencing.