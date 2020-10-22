13 detainees bolt Caloocan jail through hole

MANILA, Philippines — Thirteen persons under police custody escaped through a hole on the wall of Custodial Facility Unit Extension of Caloocan City Hall early Thursday morning, police confirmed.
In an initial report from Northern Police District Director Brigadier General Ronnie Ylagan, Caloocan police said the detainees bolted the jail through a hole made on the wall of their detention facility at around 1:50 a.m.
Police said the escapees were facing cases of illegal drugs, alarm and scandal, theft and unjust vexation, among others.
Probers are still investigating the jail incident while pursuit operations are ongoing to recapture the other detainees.
