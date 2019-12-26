13 Fun Facts That Will Make You Love Beanie Feldstein Even More
You may know her as Julie, the fiercely devoted, scene-stealing BFF from Lady Bird, or Molly, the work-hard, play-soft high school senior from Booksmart, who inserts apostrophes into grammatically incorrect bathroom-stall graffiti. Beanie Feldstein is already everywhere, and we’re about to see even more of her, as she already has numerous exciting projects lined up for the coming year.
Beanie has been known to take on roles in progressive, female-driven films. “When I was young, I grew up mostly watching films about boys,” Beanie said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “So, it’s been such a true privilege in my adult years to get to bring female coming-of-age stories to the screen.” Portraying relatable, complicated teenage girls who are in the midst of self-discovery has become Beanie’s forte, and we’ve fallen in love with each and every one of her onscreen characters. If you are looking for even more reasons to adore this 2020 Golden Globe nominee, look no further.