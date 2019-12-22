13 Reasons Why Costars Share Sweet Farewells Ahead of the Final Season: “What a Ride”
That’s a wrap! The cast of 13 Reasons Why have officially finished filming the fourth and final season of the Netflix drama, and they have all the feels. Stars such as Ross Butler, Christian Lee Navarro, and RJ Brown have taken to Instagram to post heartfelt tributes to the series and their characters.
Butler — who plays Zach Dempsey — shared a sweet video in which he talks about wrapping the last season. “Thank you for the last four years of support,” he says in the clip. He adds, “It’s changed my life in more ways than you can imagine, so thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Meanwhile, Navarro — who plays Tony Padilla — posted a lengthy note about the impact of his character and how it transformed him. “Playing this character has made me a better man,” he wrote. “It’s allowed me the great honor of representing people who may feel unheard, unwanted, and unloved. You are heard. You are wanted. You are loved.”
Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the final installment of 13 Reasons Why, but you can read up on all the major moments from season three in preparation. Ahead, view the stars’ emotional farewells to the show!