13 senators back ABS-CBN continued operations

MANILA, Philippines— Thirteen senators, including those closely allied with President Rodrigo Duterte, have filed a resolution, urging the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), to grant ABS-CBN and its subsidiaries to operate while Congress tackles their franchise renewal.

Senate Resolution No. 344 was the latest measure to be filed in the Senate on Wednesday for ABS-CBN and its subsidiaries’ continued operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The resolution was initiated by Senators Pia Cayetano, Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Christopher ”Bong” Go, Imee Marcos, Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr, Francis Tolentino, Cynthia Villar, Juan Miguel Zubiri, Manny Pacquiao, Sonny Angara, Joel Villanueva, Sherwin Gatchalian, and Nancy Binay.

The network’s franchise is set to expire on May 4 this year.

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ