13 senators back ABS-CBN continued operations

MANILA, Philippines— Thirteen senators,  including those closely allied with President  Rodrigo Duterte, have filed a resolution, urging the National  Telecommunications  Commission (NTC), to grant ABS-CBN and its subsidiaries to operate while Congress tackles their franchise renewal.

Senate  Resolution No. 344  was the latest measure to be filed in the Senate on Wednesday for ABS-CBN and its subsidiaries’ continued operations.

The resolution was initiated by Senators Pia Cayetano, Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Christopher ”Bong” Go,  Imee Marcos, Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr, Francis Tolentino, Cynthia Villar,  Juan Miguel Zubiri, Manny Pacquiao, Sonny Angara, Joel Villanueva, Sherwin Gatchalian, and Nancy Binay.

The network’s franchise is set to expire on May 4 this year.

