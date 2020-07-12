13-year-old boy kills brother while playing cops and robbers, says police

What was supposed to be a game between two brothers ended in tragedy in Pennsylvania, United States, with a teenager denied bail after fatally shooting his 9-year-old brother in the head.

Brayden Leroy Wright, 13, is in prison after telling police that he shot his brother in a game of cops and robbers on Wednesday, July 8, as per an arrest affidavit via The Patriot-News on Thursday.

Wright called 911 on Wednesday morning, and when ambulance crew responded, his brother was bleeding from the head and in cardiac arrest. The 9-year-old was taken to Waynesboro Hospital and succumbed there.

Police responded to a death investigation at 7:15 a.m., and determined that Wright shot his brother with a 9mm handgun, Fox43 reported on Wednesday.

The boys’ father Matthew Snyder admitted the gun was his and that he kept two guns in an unlocked console in the couch, The Patriot-News reported.

Wright said he took one of the guns to play cops and robbers and knew there was a round in the chamber of the pistol, according to the affidavit. He said he was angry with his brother for not listening to his commands while they played.

Wright has been charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing tomorrow, July 13. Niña V. Guno/JB

