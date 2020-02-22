130 ‘kuligligs’ seized in QC; drivers offered livelihood programs

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government confiscated 130 “kuligligs,” or improvised tractor-trikes, even as it offered alternative livelihood programs.

In a statement on Saturday, Mayor Joy Belmonte said that the city’s Task Force for Transport and Traffic Management (TFTTM) initially started the clearing operations as part of its crackdown on “colorum” vehicles last November, but apprehended drivers were given warnings.

“Hindi kami naghigpit nung nakaraan dahil magpa-Pasko. Pero ngayon, hindi na excuse na wala silang pagkakakitaan,” Belmont warned.

(We weren’t strict back then because it was the Christmas season. Now, they can’t say that they don’t have any source of livelihood as an excuse.)

Head of the Tricycle Regulatory Division (TRD) Ben Ibon said that “kuligligs” are banned on national highways and main thoroughfares.

However, in dialogue with apprehended drivers, Belmonte offered them different livelihood assistance.

Apprehended drivers may avail of the “Balik Probinsya” program, where they can reclaim their sidecars and use them to earn money in their hometowns.

Drivers may also apply for Quezon City’s e-trike program, or they can also surrender their sidecars in exchange for P5,000 cash aid and alternative livelihood assistance.

Aside from this, the local government also offers livelihood assistance to the wives of the drivers, as well as scholarships to their children.

“Alam namin na magkakaiba ang pangangailangan ng bawat pamilya kaya binigyan natin sila ng kalayaang pumili ng kung anong mas makakatulong sa kanila,” she said.

(We know that these families have different needs, that’s why we gave them the freedom to choose what will help them.)

