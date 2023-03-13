1300 Announce Debut Australian Tour w/ Support From Srirachi, Mulalo and More

Fresh from their standout performance at Golden Plains festival in Victoria at the weekend, Korean-Australian rap crew 1300 have announced their debut Australian tour. Billed as the 1300 Mania tour, the group will run up the east coast in May, with shows scheduled for Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne. They’ll also jump over to Bali following the tour for a slot at Dream Machine festival.

1300 won’t be going it alone – they’ll be joined at the various stops on tour by emerging Melbourne rapper Mulalo, Srirachi, GDC, SOLLYY, Sidney Phillips, Lil Ket and stealthyn00b. You can check out all the dates and details below.

1300: ‘Steve Jobs’ feat. Kwame

[embedded content]

1300 have been very busy bees over the last year since releasing their debut mixtape Foreign Language – which was shortlisted for the prestigious Australian Music Prize (King Stingray ended up taking out the award). Over the summer they dropped two new singles: ‘CARDIO’ and ‘Steve Jobs‘ (which featured Kwame), and surprise-released a new mixtape titled <3 (pronounced ‘less than three’) for Valentine’s day.

The crew has been circling the country consistently on tours with Genesis Owusu and Confidence Man, and notched up festival slots at Spilt Milk, Lost Paradise, and Falls Festival.

1300 Mania Tour 2023

Friday, 19th May – The Workers Club, Naarm / Melbourne (with Srirachi + Mulalo)

Tickets

Friday, 26th May – The Lansdowne Hotel, Eora / Sydney (with GDC + Sollyy)

Tickets

Saturday, 27th May – Black Bear Lodge, Meanjin / Brisbane (with Lil Ket & Sidney Phillips + stealthyn00b)

Tickets

Thursday, 8th June to Monday, 12th June – Dream Machine Festival, Bali

