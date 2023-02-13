1300 Release Valentine’s Day Mixtape ‘

Korean-Australian rap crew 1300 have released a new mixtape for Valentine’s Day, titled <3 (pronounced ‘less than three’). The mixtape lands in the wake of just-released new single ‘Steve Jobs’, which featured a guest verse from rapper Kwame.

The five-track release comes off the back of their debut album Foreign Language which dropped in 2022. It was a breakthrough release for the group and has recently wound up on the shortlist for the prestigious Australian Music Prize, alongside albums by Julia Jacklin, Camp Cope, and Tasman Keith.

1300: ‘Drunk In Luv’

[embedded content]

The mixtape was pulled together in rapid fashion over Discord. “We were all very lonely at the time so we wrote a bunch of love songs,” 1300 said in a statement about <3.

“Some of the beats were old instrumentals that Nerdie made a long time ago. On Discord, we made some new instrumentals and sent them to the boys back on Discord. Then they would send back their vocals and we produced them like that.”

1300 – made up of producers Nerdie and pokari.sweat and vocalists rako, goyo and DALI HART – had a very busy summer, performing sets at Spilt Milk, Falls Festival, Lost Paradise, and more. They’ve got a few more festival appearances coming up, including Golden Plains and Dream Machine in Bali.

Further Reading

Shortlist Revealed for the 18th Australian Music Prize: Body Type, Tasman Keith, and More

K-Rap Sydneysiders 1300 Release New Single ‘Steve Jobs’ feat. Kwame

NGAIIRE, Tasman Keith And More Nominated FBi SMAC Awards