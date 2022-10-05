1300, SPEED & Tasman Keith Lead 2022 FBi SMAC Awards Nominations

The FBi SMAC (Sydney Music and Arts Culture) Awards have unveiled their nominees for 2022. The annual awards have been running since 2008, celebrating the artists and creatives that have continued to foster and uphold Sydney as a world-class arts and music community.
Last year saw a number of celebrated artists take home awards, including Ngaiire, who took out Record Of The Year for 3 and Best Video for ‘Closer’; BARKAA, who received the Song Of The Year award for ‘King Brown’; and Serwah Attafuah, who was named Best Artist.
FBi have announced the details and nominees of their 2022 SMAC Awards:
Nominees for the 2022 awards have been announced today, with the likes of Joel Spring, Otis Hope Carey, and Gillian Kayrooz up for Best Artist; and A.GIRL, Kobie Dee, and 700 Feel in the running for Best Live Act. Elsewhere, 1300, BARKAA, Party Dozen, and SPEED are among those in contention for Record Of The Year, with both Tasman Keith and Milan Ring up for Record and Song Of The Year.
Voting is now open for the awards, with voting scheduled to close at 6pm on Thursday, 27th October. For the first time, the FBi SMAC Awards ceremony will also be open to the public, with the winners announced at Powerhouse in Ultimo on Thursday, 10th November.
2022 FBi SMAC Awards Nominees
Record Of The Year
- 1300 – Foreign Language
- BARKAA – Blak Matriarchy
- Body Type – Everything Is Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising
- Donatachi – donatachi.com
- Milan Ring – I’m Feeling Hopeful
- Party Dozen – The Real Work
- SPEED – GANG CALLED SPEED
- Tasman Keith – A Colour Undone
Song Of The Year
- BAYANG (tha Bushranger) – IZZIT!? (ft. Jamaica Moana, prod. Ryan Fennis)
- Chanel Loren – Playlist
- Loose Fit – Exhale
- Mike Akox – More Love Less Ego
- Milan Ring – Sydney Hue (ft. BLESSED)
- Skeleten – No Drones in the Afterlife
- Tasman Keith – Tread Light
- Wytchings – Fata Morgana
Next Big Thing
- Ashli
- KAVI
- romæo
- Scan
- Vv Pete
- Walkerboy
Best Live Act
- 700 Feel
- A.GIRL
- GEE TEE
- Kobie Dee
- Lara Andallo
- Optic Nerve
Best Video
- 1300 – Oldboy
- BARKAA – Blak Matriarchy
- Cult Shφtta & Tanboymiguel – Trappin N Scammin
- Gemma Navarrete – Same Shit!
- SPEED – WE SEE U
- Tasman Keith – LOVE TOO SOON
Best Music Event
- 4ESydney
- Athletica
- NAG NAG NAG VII
- Pressure Fest
- Radar Sundays
- WARRANGU; River Story by DOBBY
Best Artist
- Chun Yin Rainbow Chan
- Gillian Kayrooz
- Joel Spring
- Otis Hope Carey
- Riana Head-Toussaint
- Shan Turner-Carroll
Best Arts Program
- The Bearded Tit
- Big Thick Energy
- Granville Centre Art Gallery
- Eucalyptusdom – Powerhouse Ultimo
- Tiles Lewisham
- Yirran Miigaydhu: Weaving our ways to Country
Best Eats
- A.P Town
- Flyover Fritterie
- Mamu Penang Coffee Stall
- Maydanoz
- Mitran Da Dhaba
- Wan
