GUANGZHOU, China, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The 131st China Import and Export Fair (“Canton Fair”), launching online on April 15, will once again be joined by official mascots, “Bee” and “Honey”, providing buyers and participants with an immersive experience through a range of live streams on the Fair’s social media channels.



131st Canton Fair’s Mascots to Provide Buyers and Exhibitors with an Immersive Experience

The “Bee and Honey” virtual tour was first launched at the last Canton Fair with eight virtual tour activities connecting buyers with exhibitors, bringing a shopping festival feeling for businesses unable to make it in person. Activities were widely welcomed as buyers were able to find potential suppliers and raise inquiries during the tour.

“We have fully upgraded ‘Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey’ activities. In the 131st session, the events will break the barrier of time and space and enable our followers to enjoy the feast of China’s smart manufacturing through our social media accounts. These virtual tours are a new model that enable both parties in international trade to boost negotiations and transactions, improving their business efficiency,” said Alan Liu, Deputy Director General of Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair.

Bee and Honey to discover quality manufacturers across different sectors

Bee and Honey will discover signature products that will be released from quality suppliers, while at the same time exploring the latest technology from small and medium-sized enterprises that have value-added products, innovative development capability and great market potential. Buyers can have quick access to products they are interested in and interact with suppliers.

30 trade groups registered for the virtual tour from provinces such as Guangdong, Zhejiang, Hebei, Guangxi and Shandong. About 500 companies signed up from sectors including electronics and home appliances, health care, consumer goods, textiles and clothing, vehicles and accessories, office supplies and luggage, bathroom supplies and baby products. 31 quality suppliers and one foreign trade transformation and upgrading base have been selected to participate in the eight themed events this session.

Themed events will explore smart homes and other leading technologies, personal care for COVID-19 prevention, green travel to enable a low-carbon environment, baby care for happier growth, quality craftmanship, lifestyle in a limited space, fashion trends and office essentials.

Accessibility empowered across social platforms

The activities will be accessible through eight of Canton Fair’s channels including Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, VK and Pinterest. The tours will feature corporate interviews, product representations, factory demonstrations, process and craftmanship introductions, and lucky draws to showcase comprehensive content from China’s intelligent manufacturers to buyers around the world.

To enable further market outreach and connect more quality resources and networks for buyers, the event will be launched in countries and areas that have large market needs to encourage more direct inquiries at the Fair and to share market opportunities brought by Chinese companies.

Visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/foreign-email for more opportunities.