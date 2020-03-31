133 Portofino Awarded WELL Core V.2 Pre-certification in Recognition of Features and Practices to Protect Health and Well-being

HONG KONG, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — 133 Portofino, the latest exquisite residential project in Sai Kung by Sino Group, has been awarded WELL Core V.2 Pre-certification, and will be listed as one of the ‘WELL Projects’ of the WELL Building Standard®, becoming the first Hong Kong residential project accredited by Core V. 2 of the coveted assessment system.

Administered by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the WELL Building Standard® is the world’s first architectural benchmark focusing exclusively on human health and wellness to improve sustainability. It measures and monitors features within ten key concepts of the built environment that impact human health and well-being, namely air, water, nourishment, light, movement, thermal comfort, sound, materials, mind and community.

Core V.2 represents a leap from the pioneering foundation of Core V.1, covering additional features that are crucial to health and well-being. To be awarded the pre-certification, 133 Portofino has undergone rigorous assessments conducted by Green Business Certification Inc., a third-party certification body for WELL, to ensure that it meets all performance requirements in addition to management commitment to upholding practices on education, such as instituting an education corner sharing information on well-being and conducting health sharing programmes in residents’ clubhouse. The project could be awarded WELL Core Certification following a final evaluation.

‘As we spend more than 90 per cent of our time indoors, the built environment has a profound impact on our health, well-being and productivity. The WELL Building Standard® codifies best practices, linking sustainability with architectural design by creating spaces and buildings to protect our health and well-being. I would like to thank and congratulate the team for the prestigious recognition as we work towards our mission of “creating better lifecapes” for our people, customers and the broader community,’ remarks Mr Daryl Ng, Deputy Chairman of Sino Group.



Rendering of 133 Portofino

About Sino Group

Sino Group is one of the leading property developers in Hong Kong. It comprises three listed companies – Sino Land Company Limited (HSI: 083), Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited (HKSE: 0247) and Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited (HKSE: 1221) as well as private companies held by the Ng Family.

The Group’s core business is developing residential, office, industrial and retail properties for sale and investment. In addition to an extensive portfolio in Hong Kong, the Group has footprints in Mainland China, Singapore and Australia. The Group has developed more than 220 projects, spanning a total plot ratio area of over 84.6 million sq ft. Our core business is complemented by the gamut of property services encompassing management, security and environmental services to ensure a seamless Sino Experience. We are also a key player in hotel and club management.

The Group employs more than 10,000 committed staff members, who share the mission of creating better lifescapes.

As a committed corporate citizen, Sino Group has been actively participating in community services and green activities as well as art and culture events over the years. The Group focuses corporate social responsibility efforts on four areas: Sino Care, Sino Green, Sino Art and Sino Heritage. Sino Land Company Limited (083) has been a constituent member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series since September 2012 for its continual efforts in promoting sustainability.

www.sino.com

