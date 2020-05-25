134 barangay officials charged over SAP ‘anomalies’

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 134 barangay officials were charged before the Prosecutor’s Office of the Department of Justice (DOJ) for alleged anomalies in the distribution of cash aid under the Social Amelioration Program (SAP), according to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Monday.

As of May 20, there were only 42 barangay officials charged by the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) for alleged SAP irregularities

“Hindi ninyo matatakasan ang mga panlolokong ginawa ninyo sa pamimigay ng ayuda. Sinira ninyo ang tiwala ng gobyerno at ng inyong mga kabarangay kaya sa kalaunan, sa kulungan ang bagsak ninyo,” Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said in a statement.

(You will not be able to evade the penalties for the violations you have committed in the distribution of cash aid. You betrayed the trust of the government and your constituents. Later on, you will end up in jails),”

He added that the PNP-CIDG will file nine more cases in the coming days and is fast-tracking the case build-up on 86 other cases.

Año said a total of 318 complainants were filed before the PNP-CIDG on the alleged anomalies involving barangay officials in the distribution of cash aid under the SAP.

Meanwhile, DILG spokesperson and Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya thanked the DOJ and the Prosecutor General for ordering all provincial and city prosecutors to prioritize the preliminary investigation of cases against barangay officials allegedly involved in SAP anomalies so that criminal information may be filed in courts.

"We are grateful to the DOJ and the Prosecutor General for prioritizing these cases. We need to send a strong message to corrupt barangay officials that their criminal activities will not be tolerated," he said.

