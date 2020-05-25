134 Barangay officials face charges over SAP anomalies

A total of 134 barangay (village) officials are now facing criminal charges over irregularities in the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) distribution, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said on Monday.

Año said that those barangay officials have been charged before the Prosecutor’s Office of the Department of Justice (DOJ) for SAP anomalies.

He added that the said number of barangay executives charged represented a 320% increase of cases for alleged offenses in the distribution of the first tranche of SAP cash aid within four days.

Last May 20, 42 barangay officials were charged by the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG).

PNP-CIDG will file nine more cases in the next few days and is fast tracking the case build-up on 86 other cases.