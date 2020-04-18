14-day-old baby boy in Bataan catches COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — A 14-day-old baby boy has been formed as one of the latest cases of the new coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, in the Bataan, Gov. Abet Garcia said on Saturday.
In a Facebook post, Garcia announced that Bataan had three new cases – the 14-day-old baby in Orani, a 36-year-old woman in Limay, and a 59-year-old man in Balanga.
COVID UPDATE: Sa huling ulat ng PHO, umabot na po sa 80 ang bilang ng mga kababayan nating nagpositibo sa COVID-19…
This brings the total count of cases in Bataan to 59, Garcia said.
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the province remained at 15 and the number of deaths at four.
