14-day-old baby in Bataan tests positive for COVID-19

BALANGA CITY –– A 14-day-old baby boy is among the latest to be infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bataan province, local officials said.
It was not immediately known how the baby contracted the virus, according to the provincial health office (PHO).
The province has already recorded 80 COVID-19 patients as of Saturday morning.
Forty-two of these confirmed cases are doctors, nurses, and nursing attendants.
The PHO said 15 of the COVID-19 patients had recovered and are completing their 14-day post-discharge quarantine.
