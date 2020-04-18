14-day-old baby in Bataan tests positive for COVID-19

BALANGA CITY –– A 14-day-old baby boy is among the latest to be infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bataan province, local officials said.

It was not immediately known how the baby contracted the virus, according to the provincial health office (PHO).

ADVERTISEMENT

The province has already recorded 80 COVID-19 patients as of Saturday morning.

Forty-two of these confirmed cases are doctors, nurses, and nursing attendants.

FEATURED STORIES

The PHO said 15 of the COVID-19 patients had recovered and are completing their 14-day post-discharge quarantine.

LZB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ