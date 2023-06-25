14 gov’t troops injured, 1 dead in Maimbung shootout

MANILA, Philippines — Fourteen police officers, including a soldier, were wounded while a trooper died after a shootout between former Maimbung, Sulu vice mayor Pando Mudjasan’s followers and government forces on June 24, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Sunday.

PNP said the former vice mayor had been wanted for his alleged involvement in various murder cases and has been purportedly employing armed civilians and keeping loose firearms and explosives in his possession.

According to PNP’s report, a combined security force of police and soldiers carried out an operation in Barangay Bualo Lipid to serve search and arrest warrants against Mudjasan and his associates, ensuing in a fierce firefight around 7:30 a.m.

Police said Mudjasan eluded arrest after being alerted early on in the fight, which ended around 5:30 p.m.

The shootout wounded Police Captain Ergie Wanawan; Police Corporals Nelvin Roble, Butz Lenard Bakidan, Jayson Cabalquinto, Jerwin Tongala, John Lord Paasa, Simon Ligmayo, and Vileo Raven Jariolne; Staff Sergeants Julakbar Jahani and Jadier Alfad; Patrolmen Jasper Massagan and Jason Dacio; and a member of 41st Infantry Battalion.

On the other hand, Patrolman Regim Gacod, a member of the 7SAB unit, died upon arriving at the Maimbung Hospital, and a dead body was recovered within the area of the shooting incident.

Police said casualties and injuries from Mudjasan’s group have yet to be determined.

All wounded personnel are currently at an undisclosed medical facility for medical treatment, and their families will be receiving necessary assistance to aid the wounded cops’ fast recovery, according to PNP public information office chief Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan.

Recovered items from the operation include one rifle, four magazines, assorted ammunition, and other personal items, which were all brought to Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Provincial Field Unit 9 for proper documentation and disposition.

Meanwhile, the body of the neutralized individual was claimed by immediate relatives.

4 gov’t troopers wounded in clash with followers of Sulu politician

