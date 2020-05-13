14 lawmakers: End semester, pass all students

MANILA, Philippines — Fourteen lawmakers have called on colleges and universities in the country to end the current academic term by giving passing marks to all students struggling to cope with online learning methods amid the lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19.

“Online classes and academic term extension, instead of promoting continuity, have only widened the learning inequality around the digital and income gap in the Philippines,” read House Resolution No. 831, authored by Kabataan party list Rep. Sarah Elago, and cosponsored by five other members of the Makabayan bloc, and several other members of the House.

HR 831 urged schools to immediately end the current academic term and credit students’ courses with a passing grade of “P,” instead of the traditional rating system.

—Melvin Gascon

