14 nabbed for quarantine, liquor ban violations in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY –– Police rounded up at least 14 persons for violating the enhanced community quarantine, curfew, and liquor ban in Albay on Tuesday night.

Arrested for violating the curfew in the villages of Polangui town were five men and two male minors.

In Ligao City, police caught five men and two minors having a drinking session around 6:30 p.m in Barangay Layon.

The minors were turned over to the policewomen and children protection unit.

