14 Pasay City barangays declared ‘critical areas’

Fourteen barangays in Pasay City have been declared “critical areas” for two weeks starting July 8 due to rising cases of the new coronavirus.

According to a Pasay City memorandum, there shall be “restricted” movement of residents and goods in Barangays 14, 34, 37, 42, 46, 106, 144, 169, 171, 183, 184, 190, 193 and 201 until July 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano made the decision after meeting with city officials, the police, and barangay officials.

As of Thursday evening, Pasay City had a total of 1,129 confirmed cases, with 563 recoveries, 44 deaths and 276 probable cases. —Jodee A. Agoncillo

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ