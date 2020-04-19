14 soldiers wounded in Sulu encounter with ASG feted for gallantry

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Zamboanga del Sur, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has recognized the gallantry of soldiers who fought terrorists belonging to the Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Patikul, Sulu last Friday, April 17.

On Saturday, AFP Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, who flew to Sulu, pinned the Wounded Personnel Medal on 14 soldiers who were recuperating at the Camp Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital

The 14 were part of a company of soldiers who pursued top Abu leader Radullan Sahiron and his close aide Hatib Sawadjaan at the so-called Sinumaan complex in hinterland Barangay Danag in Patikul town Friday afternoon.

Eleven soldiers were killed in the fierce hourlong gunfight.

Sobejana cited the bravery of the soldiers, lauding them for “doing your part in the accomplishment of our mission.”

“In honor of our fallen heroes, we will continue with our deliberate operations on the identified lairs of the ASG to continuously debilitate their manpower and strength,” Sobejana added.

